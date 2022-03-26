Daily Mail: Hunter Biden Has Ties to US Funding of Ukraine Biolabs

Hunter Biden's laptop emails are revealing connections to securing U.S. funding for deadly pathogen research, Russian state media claimed Friday, and multiple sources with knowledge of the emails confirmed the claims.

While some intelligence experts suggest allegations of U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine is propaganda or disinformation, The Daily Mail reported in an exclusive Friday that emails from Hunter Biden's laptop show he helped Defense Department contractor Metabiota secure millions in contracts for research on pandemic-causing diseases that could be used as bioweapons.

The report comes after Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces Commander claimed a "scheme of interaction between U.S. government agencies and Ukrainian biological objects," including "financing of such activities by structures close to the current US leadership, in particular the investment fund Rosemont Seneca, which is headed by Hunter Biden."

Also, the Mail reported from Hunter Biden's emails, he introduced Metabiota to the corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma for a "science project" with high biosecurity level labs in Ukraine.

The existence of biolabs in Ukraine has been a point of contention not only between Ukraine and Russia, but also U.S. lawmakers like Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who is a contributor to Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Carlson has been denounced by many, including Newsmax's Dick Morris, about being an apologist to Putin and sharing Russian talking points.

Metabiota is billed to be a medical data company, but its vice president emailed Hunter Biden in April 2014 with a proposal to "assert Ukraine's cultural and economic independence from Russia," according to the Mail.

"It raises the question, what is the real purpose of this venture? It's very odd," former senior CIA officer Sam Faddis told the Mail of the nature of a medical data company talking about "Ukraine's independence."

Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean region just weeks before that memo exposed in emails to Hunter Biden.

Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi responded to Hunter Biden in an email four days after the Metabiota email.

"Please find few initial points to be discussed for the purposes of analyzing the potential of this as you called, 'Science Ukraine' project,'" Pozharskyi wrote.

The Defense Department awarded Metabiota an $18.4 million contract between February 2014 and November 2016 – the date of former President Donald Trump's election – with $307,091 planned for "Ukraine research projects," according to the Mail.

U.S. defense contractor Black & Veatch has reported deep ties to military intelligence and has worked with Metabiota and built the biolabs in Ukraine to analyze killer diseases and bioweapons.

"Russian forces may be seeking to gain control" of "biological research facilities" in Ukraine, U.S. officials warned Ukraine, even as intelligence officials rebuked Russia's claims there were biological weapons labs in the country.

Hunter Biden's ties to Metabiota are through a $500,000 investment by Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners.

In a further concerning connection, according to the report, Metabiota has ties to China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which is where many assert the COVID-19 outbreak originated and has been ties to "gain of function" research.

Metabiota and EcoHealth Alliance combined on a 2014 study on infectious diseases from bats in China at the WIV. It was that study where the so-called "bat lady," Shi Zhengli, contributed.

Metabiota's official website noted it has been an official partner of EcoHealth Alliance since 2014, the same year of Putin's invasion of Crimea during former President Barack Obama's administration, when Joe Biden was vice president and his son's business dealings with Ukraine, Russia, and China began.