Rep. Loudermilk: Inconsistencies Abound About Jan. 6

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said new evidence has been uncovered about pipe bombs that were allegedly planted before the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol.

Loudermilk was recently named to lead a new congressional investigative subcommittee looking into Jan. 6.

"It's amazing what having an administration that actually wants to get to the truth can do to change a narrative," Loudermilk said on the "Glenn Beck Program."

The Georgia congressman charged the Biden administration issued misleading information about the pipe bombs that were planted on Jan. 5

"They were not forthcoming with information. They always use this excuse: 'this is an ongoing investigation, so we can't share that information,'" Loudermilk said. "What we've learned through the Trump administration is that story doesn't fit with the facts that we're finding. It appears to us … that the pipe bombs had a 60-[minute] egg timer on them.

Loudermilk said he received a report from the FBI that said the pipe bombs did not have an electronic timer.

"The only timer was that 60-minute egg timer. It's impossible that these pipe bombs were placed and armed on the night of Jan. 5. They had to be placed at some point not long before they were found on Jan. 6," Loudermilk said.

The pipe bombs were discovered near the Republican National Committee headquarters. The witness who found the pipe bomb said there were 20 minutes left on the timer.

Loudermilk said there also remain questions as to what happened to AT&T's data on people who were in the area on Jan. 5 and 6. An investigation revealed the FBI ordered AT&T to preserve its data, but AT&T said they had to go to FirstNet, a government entity that provides broadband service for first responders.

"Which raises my suspicion. Why are they telling them to go to the carrier just for law enforcement?" Loudermilk said. "Well, according to FirstNet, that data was going to be deleted within just a few hours. They were in this massive hurry to download all the data before it was deleted, and somehow it just got corrupted."