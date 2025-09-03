Rep. Loudermilk to Lead New House Jan. 6 Inquiry

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., will lead a new Jan. 6 congressional investigative subcommittee.

The structure of the panel was proposed shortly after President Donald Trump took office. A resolution to set up the committee was introduced in July. On Wednesday, House Republicans approved the committee.

Loudermilk is experienced as a congressional investigator, and particularly on the issues surrounding the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. He previously chaired the Subcommittee on Oversight, which released a report in March 2024 focusing on "the security failures of January 6th which House Democrats failed to investigate in the 117th Congress."

As recently as August, Loudermilk has been outspoken about Jan. 6 and claims by Democrats. On Aug. 12, he reposted a social media claim made by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker, who said Trump failed to protect the Capitol.

Loudermilk reposted Pelosi's claim and wrote: "Enough with the false accusations @speakerpelosi. Last year my subcommittee, which conducted a REAL investigation into January 6, uncovered documented evidence that President Trump ordered the National Guard to be ready for deployment days before January 6, 2021."

He continued, "Pelosi knows this and even admitted, on camera, that the security failure at the Capitol was her fault."

A schedule of committee work has not been announced. That is expected once all the seats on the committee have been filled. The Hill reported that three of the eight seats will be filled by Democrats and appointed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

The committee's final report is supposed to be issued by the end of December 2026.