Tags: barron trump | nyu | ivy league | stern | wharton

Barron Trump Chooses NYU, Bypasses Penn

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 03:55 PM EDT

In a departure from his family's longstanding tradition of attending the University of Pennsylvania, Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, is set to begin his studies at New York University this fall, Axios reported.

Barron Trump will study at NYU's Stern School of Business, a highly regarded program known for its competitive admissions.

Donald Trump and three of his four older children attended the University of Pennsylvania's prestigious Wharton School of Business.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former President confirmed Barron's enrollment at NYU and expressed his confidence in the university's quality.

"He was accepted to a lot of colleges," Trump said. "We liked NYU. I've known NYU for a long time. It's a very high-quality place. He liked it."

Trump also spoke highly of his son's abilities, describing Barron as a "very high aptitude child" transitioning into adulthood.

With an 8% acceptance rate for the incoming undergraduate class, NYU remains one of the most selective universities in the country. The Stern School of Business tuition is approximately $63,000 annually, excluding housing costs.

NYU's Stern School is widely respected in business, offering a rigorous curriculum that prepares students for careers in finance, management, and other business-related fields.

The former President said his family decided to pursue a different path for Barron Trump's higher education.

"I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. ... We went for Stern," he told the Daily Mail.

In addition to his academic pursuits, Barron Trump recently made headlines in May when he declined to serve as a Florida delegate for the Republican National Convention after being selected, The Hill reported.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 04 September 2024 03:55 PM
