USA Today Poll: Harris Ahead of Trump With Low-Income Voters

Lower-income voters are supporting Democrat nominee Kamala Harris by 23 percentage points over her GOP rival, Donald Trump, according to the results of the most recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

The poll, conducted of 1,000 voters from Aug. 25-28, showed that voters earning less than $20,000 a year support Harris over Trump by 58% to 38%, marking the largest jump among all groups, reports USA Today Wednesday.

In June, Trump was ahead of President Joe Biden by 39% to 36% in the same economic group.

The poll put Harris over Trump overall by 48% to 43%, with the poll carrying a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. The findings reflected an 8-point difference from late June, when Trump led then-candidate Biden.

Harris' lead over Trump in the poll came from higher numbers in demographic groups including Hispanic and Black voters. She also defeated Trump among moderate-income voters who make less than $50,000, leading the group by 47% to 44%.

Voters making less than $20,000 tend to be among either the very young or older people who are living on a fixed income, according to David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Research Center.

He said that the Democratic National Convention spotlighted Harris and helped to raise her profile, explaining some of the gains in her popularity.

"For the older people who may sit at home and watch TV, they were shaped by opinions of her through the eyes of Michelle Obama and Bill Clinton," Paleologos commented.

Harris' popularity among younger voters may be because of her team's use of social media, he added.

Her campaign gained support among Black voters, whose support for her was 17 percentage points higher than it was for Biden in June, when he netted 47% of the demographic's voters, compared to 64% for Harris.