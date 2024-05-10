WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: barron trump | donald trump | delegate | rnc

Barron Trump Declines to Be RNC Delegate

By    |   Friday, 10 May 2024 07:43 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, 18, has declined to serve as a delegate for Florida at this summer's Republican National Convention.

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," former first lady Melania Trump's office said, according to the Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, Barron was elected as an at-large delegate to help formally nominate his father as the Republican presidential nominee.

During a radio interview on Friday, Trump claimed that his youngest son has gotten into politics. 

"He does like politics," the former president told Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT. "It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.' So anyway, he's a good guy. He's a senior now in high school, and he'll be going to college."

The Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from Monday, July 15 to Thursday, July 18.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


