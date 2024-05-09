Lara Trump to Newsmax: 'Cool Opportunity' for Barron Trump

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump told Newsmax on Thursday the political debut of Barron Trump, the youngest son of GOP presumptive nominee Donald Trump, is a "cool opportunity" for him and "historic in so many ways."

It was announced Wednesday that Barron Trump was chosen to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention.

"I'm sure this was music to the Democrats' ears to hear there's yet another one of us that's gonna be involved," Lara Trump said on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I think it's so cool. You know, Barron has, for a large portion of time, stayed really out of the spotlight. And for him to come out in this way and at 18 years old, say, 'Yes, I wanna be a delegate for you know, my father,' this is such a cool opportunity for him — historic in so many ways."

Lara Trump is the wife of Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, who's also a delegate from Florida.

"People are gonna love what they see from Barron Trump. Not only is he the tallest member of our family, he's incredibly smart, he's incredibly sharp. I just can't wait for him to kind of showcase himself out in the public," Lara Trump said.

She also said Barron has the same thick skin.

"That's the only way we can survive, at this point ... We've heard it all. We've encountered it all, at this point. So I think Barron understands what's going on here. He's a very savvy kid," she said.

