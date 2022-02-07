Obama Seen Maskless With Masked Construction Workers for Hawaii Mansion

Former President Barack Obama was seen maskless on Saturday off the coast of Oahu talking to masked workers who are working on his mansion.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the 60-year-old former president was seen talking to masked contractors while discussing plans for renovating the mansion, which was previously featured in the 1980s TV series "Magnum, P.I."

Photos of the unmasked president sparked a storm of criticism on social media.

Benny Johnson, host of "The Benny Show," tweeted: "This is a photo of a maskless Obama today in Hawaii inspecting the construction of his oceanfront mansion while all the blue-collar, working-class construction laborers are FORCED to wear masks in his presence. PLEASE DO NOT share this photo. Obama would not like it AT ALL."

Another tweet from Rep. Mary Miller, an Illinois Republican who is seeking reelection this year, read, "All of the politicians who oppose walls want a wall built around their own property!"

And a tweet from Josh Barnett, who is running for Congress in Arizona, read, "Wear your mask peasant! Do as I say!"