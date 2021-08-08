Obama Hosts Massive Maskless 60th Birthday Bash

Former President Barack Obama was caught on video dancing maskless at his 60th birthday party Saturday night in Martha's Vineyard — inside a giant tent filled with celebrities.

In a video posted to Instagram by singer-songwriter, Erykah Badu, Obama could be seen holding a microphone and dancing in the middle of the raised dance floor — to the cheers of gathered guests, the Daily Mail reported.

Badu had been performing with members of her band and managed to convince Obama to get on stage.

While the president's back was turned, she took a selfie video capturing Obama fully in the frame, which she then posted directly to Instagram — despite photos being banned at the event. Crowds of people could be seen in the background, also in contrast to Obama’s insistence the event would be scaled back because of the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, the Daily Mail reported.

Singer H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, also posted a photo to Instagram and Twitter of her with her manager Jeanine McClean and the Obamas, the news outlet added. It was removed hours later.

The performers were among the celebrities, politicians and a couple hundred others who packed in the event at Obama’s $12 million mansion — billed as a “scaled-back” bash amid rising concerns about the fast-spreading delta variant of COVID-19, the New York Post reported.

'It's hypocrisy at its finest and shows they don't believe what they are saying,' Republican Party consultant Ryan James Girdusky told the news outlet.

“The liberal elites are laughing at us, attempting to sell this as a 'scaled-back party,' ' GOP chairwoman and New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik added.

Other details of the exclusive party were revealed after TJ Chapman and the DJ/musician he manages, Trap Beckham, posted pictures from the event, the New York Post also reported.

Amazing party @barackobama I couldn't figure out what the 44x60 meant. It's the 44th president 60th Bday,” Chapman wrote on Instagram.

Gold napkins, masks and backstage passes were emblazoned with 44X60 and bathroom amenities included antiperspirant wipes, a lint roller and Advil, according to the pictures.

Beckham performed a version of his hit “Birthday B—h” for Obama, who also was sung to by Alicia Keys and John Legend — and later posted about the party, the Daily Mail reported.

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham explained, the Daily Mail reported. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

