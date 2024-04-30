WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: barack obama | joe biden | democrats | convention

Obama Joining Ill. Delegation at Dem National Convention

By    |   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 02:40 PM EDT

Former President Barack Obama will join several elected officials and party leaders as delegates from Illinois at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer, with some watchers saying he could draw attention away from his former vice president, President Joe Biden.

Barack Obama was announced as one of the delegates who will lend support, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday. Another 96 district delegates will bring the total Illinois delegation to 147.

The former president, along with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic Party Chair Lisa Hernandez, is among 31 unpledged or "automatic" delegates, which include Democrats on the state's congressional delegation, Politico reported.

For the most part, the former president has avoided political involvement after leaving office in 2017 and did not endorse Biden in 2020 until it was clear he would be the Democrat nominee.

This year, though, Democrat insiders said they expect the former president to hit the campaign trail for Biden this summer, with campaign officials saying he has indicated he will do "whatever the campaign asks" when he starts making his appearances.

There had been some talk among Republicans this year that Barack Obama's wife, Michelle, was on tap to replace Biden as the nominee, but Democrats have dismissed those rumors as a "ginned-up" conspiracy about the president.

According to a recent New York Times report, the former president has been independently advising Biden's campaign about avoiding a loss to the presumptive Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, in November.

Former President Bill Clinton, meanwhile, joined with Barack Obama and Biden for a political fundraiser in March in New York, where they both made the pitch to Democrat donors for him. The three also spoke together on a recent Smartless podcast.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Barack Obama will join several elected officials and party leaders as delegates from Illinois at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer, with some watchers saying he could draw attention away from President Joe Biden.
barack obama, joe biden, democrats, convention
286
2024-40-30
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 02:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved