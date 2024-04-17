Obama, Biden Kicked Nuclear Can Down the Road and Failed

The Obama and Biden administrations have finally kicked the Iran nuclear can down to the end of the road through endless failed attempts to play nice with ayatollahs who lead chants of "Death to Israel; Death to America" . . . and mean it.

Most recently, in response to last week’s Iran’s drone, cruise missile and ballistic missile attack on Israel from its own soil, President Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a phone call that the U.S. will not participate in any offensive action against Iran.

That attack came as no surprise.

Iran had vowed retaliation for an April 1 Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate in Syria that killed seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) including two generals believed to have planned the unprovoked Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas proxy attack on Israeli communities, savagely murdering more than 1,200 civilians, and taking 253 hostages.

And although Joe Biden had publicly warned Iran not to attack, simply saying "Don’t," the real behind -the-scenes message was apparently something more like "go ahead and do it, but just don’t overdo it right now during an election season."

An anonymous Turkish source reportedly told Reuters that his country’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan informed both his U.S. and Iranian counterparts in advance of the Iranian operation that the Biden administration had conveyed to Tehran via Ankara that any action Iran took against [America’s most important Middle East ally] Israel had to be "within certain limits."

According to the source, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had made clear that escalation in the Mideast wasn’t in anyone’s interests, whereas "In response, Iran said the reaction would be a response to Israel's attack on its embassy in Damascus and that it would not go beyond this."

The attack on Israel underscores and temporarily culminates disastrously dangerous Obama and Biden administration policies of Iran illusions, concessions and entablements.

Biden attempted to resurrect the Obama administration’s feckless July 14, 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more infamously known as an "Iran Nuclear Deal," which was terminated by former President Donald Trump.

Those combined Obama and Biden years of failed JCPOA attempts have allowed Tehran to achieve near atomic weapons grade capabilities under negotiations brokered on America’s behalf by Russia, as they also continue to attack our ally Ukraine with Iran-supplied drones.

Israeli intelligence reportedly believes that roughly 50 nations have an appetite for Iranian drones.

Included is Bolivia’s socialist government, which according to the Iranian regime-controlled Islamic News Agency, recently signed a defense and security MOU to obtain Iranian drone technology.

In addition, JCPOA also permitted the lifting of the UN ban on its development and testing of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons to distant targets including the continental U.S.

Little wonder then why Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 because it was clear that the agreement offered no real hope to stop Iran’s drive to weaponize a nuclear device, degrade its ballistic missile program, and end its sponsorship of terrorism.

On top of this, we have also since learned that top Obama JCPOA negotiator and Biden Iran envoy pick Robert Malley has had his security clearance rescinded for allegedly mishandling classified information in connection with his suspected ties to an "Iranian spy ring."

Recall that just weeks before Iran-funded Hamas launched its heinous Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, the Biden administration had agreed to release $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets to secure five U.S. prisoners in exchange for several of theirs.

As a consequence, more than 30 American citizens were among the casualties, with at least nine taken captive as kidnapped hostages.

Also recall that the Trump administration had frozen that Iranian money along with even much larger estimated $80-$90 billion in revenues from their oil exports — mostly to China — precisely to defund their promulgation of proxy terrorism.

Meanwhile, as Tehran continues to fund acts terrorism with relief of oil exports to China and U.S. hostage ransom that supply weapons used against allied U.S. and European Ukraine defense forces, they can now legally expand that lucrative arms market to other adversaries.

Then on March 13, the Biden administration renewed a sanctions waiver that grants Tehran access to $10 billion in previously escrowed funds.

The waiver, which allows the Islamic Republic to use electricity revenue from Iraq for budget support and debt repayment, comes just six weeks after an Iran-backed drone attack killed three U.S. servicemembers in Jordan.

The Biden administration last extended the sanctions waiver on November 14.

That money will help pay for those more than 300 drones and missiles Iran launched against Israel a month later and compensate non-stop Tehran-funded Yemen Houthi attacks on U.S. Navy and American-owned ships in the Red Sea.

The world now waits to see what Israel does next, like maybe attacking Iran’s nuclear development facilities.

Do you suppose Joe Biden would declare such action also to be "within certain limits" just as he gave that Israeli attack permission to Tehran?

Or if he again warned "Don’t," would it really make any difference?

Either way, don’t count on that.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.