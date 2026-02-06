Kid Rock: Turning Point Halftime Show About America, Jesus

Kid Rock said Sunday's All-American Halftime Show — Turning Point USA's alternative Super Bowl LX performance — isn't meant to be a political statement; it's for people who "love Jesus" and "love America."

"One thing important that I would like to get out there and say to everyone is that, I think I speak for us all at Turning Point, the other artists that are performing, when I say that in no way, shape, or form — don't let the left twist this around — like, in no way are we approaching this with any hate in our hearts," he said in a video posted Thursday on X with conservative political commentator Benny Johnson.

"We're simply going to go play some great songs, like I've said, for our base — people who love football, love America, love good music, love Jesus," Kid Rock continued. "It's pretty much that simple."

Turning Point USA says the show will celebrate "American faith, family, and freedom." In addition to Kid Rock, the lineup includes Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice and Brantley Gilbert.

The event will be livestreamed starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time Sunday on Turning Point USA's YouTube channel, X account and Rumble.

Kid Rock said he agreed to perform because he believes there's a large audience looking for another option.

He said that "a big portion, call it half this country, is underserved, entertainmentwise. And, just being a good capitalist, I want to give the people what they want."

People can watch Turning Point's show if they "don't want to tune into what's going on there [and] they want an option," the singer said.

"It's too bad that we can't just look at music as something that brings us together, where it doesn't matter what your politics are. It's OK to be vocal. It's very, very OK to not be vocal.

"There's something to be said for, 'Who'd you vote for?' 'None of your business,'" Kid Rock said. "Like, I get it. That's fine."

Turning Point USA, the organization founded by the late conservative leader Charlie Kirk and led by his widow, Erika Kirk, announced the alternative show after the NFL revealed last fall that Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny would be the halftime performer, sparking conservative backlash.

The entertainer sings primarily in Spanish and has been publicly critical of President Donald Trump and U.S. immigration enforcement.

The Puero Rican, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, has said he would not tour in the U.S. over fear that his fans could be targeted by federal immigration authorities.