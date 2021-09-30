Man Wields Molotov Cocktail at Texas DemocratIc Party Headquarters

The Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Austin, Texas, was attacked Wednesday morning by a man wielding a Molotov cocktail.

Travis County Democratic Party chair Katie Naranjo told reporters that the man was wearing a bandana with an American flag on it and had attempted to attack the building at 2 a.m.

Brandon Jennings, captain of the Austin Fire Department's arson section, said that the suspect placed an ''incendiary device'' inside the building, but, even though a stack of papers appeared to ignite, the actual device did not.

Jennings added that employees from a nearby business put out the fire by the time authorities arrived. There were no staff members inside the building at the time of the attack and there was minimal damage, he said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, left a note that was ''political in nature,'' Naranjo said. She added, ''Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandana, and then throws a Molotov cocktail with fireworks into a building and leaves a note — a threatening note — is a coward, and we will not ... tolerate that type of behavior.''