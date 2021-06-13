Man, 25, Dies After Austin Shooting, 1 Suspect at Large

A victim died Sunday from injuries at a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, one day after 13 other people were wounded in gunfire occurring at a popular nightlife location.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, died Sunday, the result of being shot, the police said.

According to police, a suspect was in custody and a second suspect remained at large. The person in custody was not identified.

Joseph Chacon, the interim chief of the Austin Police Department, appearing at a news conference Saturday afternoon said the shooting was related to “some kind of disturbance between two parties," and the victims were likely "innocent bystanders," not intentional targets.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:25 a.m. local time in a district known for drawing large crowds to its bars and restaurants, The New York Times reported.

Police officers said they used all the first aid gear they had on hand, like chest seals and tourniquets, to provide lifesaving help.

Chief Chacon said gun violence in the city has risen in the past few months, Austin's 52nd Mayor Steve Adler, a Democrat, agreed.

"The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic," the mayor said on Twitter.

He added, "One thing is clear — greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety."

Related: