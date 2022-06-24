Lawyers Who Won SCOTUS Gun Rights Case Leaving Law Firm

Two attorneys who successfully argued to the Supreme Court against a New York gun law announced they are leaving their law firm.

The decision by former Solicitor General Paul Clement and Erin Murphy came after the Chicago-based law firm of Kirkland & Ellis said it would no longer handle gun-related litigation, Politico reported.

"We were given a stark choice: either withdraw from ongoing representations or withdraw from the firm," Clement said in a statement. "Anyone who knows us and our views regarding professional responsibility and client loyalty knows there was only one course open to us: We could not abandon ongoing representations just because a client's position is unpopular in some circles."

According to CNN, Murphy added: "In light of Kirkland & Ellis' announcement that the firm will no longer handle cases implicating the Second Amendment, including ongoing representations of individual plaintiffs we have maintained for years, we have decided to leave the firm and establish our own firm where we will continue to serve the full range of our diverse clients."

Politico said the law firm confirmed its decision through a spokesman but did not detail any reasons.

Jon Ballis, an attorney at the firm, said: "We wish them the best of luck in the future, and we look forward to collaborating with them in the future in matters not involving the Second Amendment."

The announcements came on Thursday after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law that had set restrictions on those seeking to carry guns in public.

The ruling, a major victory for gun owners, came in a case involving a New York law requiring a concealed carry application to demonstrate a special need for the protection.

Politico noted that Clement had argued the case before the high court in November. Murphy's name appeared before Clement's on briefs.