Tags: supreme court | abortion | gun rights | pat fallon

Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: New York State Was 'Infringing' on Gun Rights

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Thursday, 23 June 2022 04:59 PM

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that New York state under Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul was "infringing" on the Second Amendment, requiring burdensome regulations before the Supreme Court struck it down.

Fallon's comments on "American Agenda" come hours after the high court ruled 6-3 that New York could not prohibit gun owners from publicly carrying their handgun based on the state's determination that the owners lacked sufficient cause to fear for their own safety, Yahoo News reported.

"The Supreme Court has ruled the Second Amendment means something. Shall not be infringed. And what New York state was doing, they were infringing," Fallon stated.

"They were, in effect, only allowing a very narrow elite ... to be able to carry," he continued. "And that's not what the Constitution said, and it was struck down rightfully so."

The Texas congressman also addressed the imminent Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which is anticipated to end the near 50-year Roe v. Wade abortion  precedent after a draft opinion leak last month.

"We are anticipating the opinion. Roe v. Wade will be struck down because it was always a states' rights issue anyway. It was always a violation of the 10th Amendment. The Supreme Court overreached 50 years ago, and it will be corrected forthwith," Fallon said.

The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it would add Friday to its docket of decision days in addition to Thursday, The Hill reported.

Other high-profile decisions expected include the legality of Alabama's newly drawn congressional map featuring only one majority-Black district and President Joe Biden's cancellation of the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols.

