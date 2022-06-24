DeSantis Praises SCOTUS Ruling on New York Gun Law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis welcomed the Supreme Court decision striking down a New York law that had set restrictions on those looking to carry guns in public.

DeSantis' comments came Thursday after the 6-3 high court ruling and were detailed in a story by the Tallahassee Democrat.

"I think it was definitely the right decision," he said.

He praised Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote the majority opinion for the court. Thomas said that the Constitution protects "an individual's right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home."

DeSantis, a Republican, said: "From what I have seen, I think it was a great decision by Justice Thomas. Very rarely does he do anything that is not correct. I think he's been a fantastic justice."