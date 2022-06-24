×
Tags: ron desantis | clarence thomas | new york | guns | restrictions | supreme court

DeSantis Praises SCOTUS Ruling on New York Gun Law

ron desantis speaks to the media
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media about the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, on July 3, 2021. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Friday, 24 June 2022 07:51 AM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis welcomed the Supreme Court decision striking down a New York law that had set restrictions on those looking to carry guns in public.

DeSantis' comments came Thursday after the 6-3 high court ruling and were detailed in a story by the Tallahassee Democrat.

"I think it was definitely the right decision," he said.

He praised Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote the majority opinion for the court. Thomas said that the Constitution protects "an individual's right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home."

DeSantis, a Republican, said: "From what I have seen, I think it was a great decision by Justice Thomas. Very rarely does he do anything that is not correct. I think he's been a fantastic justice."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 24 June 2022 07:51 AM
