House Speaker Johnson: Trump 'Unshakable' Amid Threats

A second assassination attempt on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has left him undaunted by those seeking to carry out Democrats' "threat to democracy" dog whistling, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"He was not shaken," Johnson told Friday's "Cats & Cosby Show." "I'll tell you. You all know Donald Trump as well as I do: I mean, he is unshakable.

"And the thing is that there's no person and no leader in the history of America that's been so attacked," Johnson continued to radio hosts John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby, "as he has so aggressively."

Trump has "remained so strong and resilient," Johnson marveled, "but he still needs protection, and it's inexcusable that it has not been provided as needed."

After the second failed assassination attempt on Trump, President Joe Biden has now called for increased Secret Service protection, but he had in the past suggested curtailing Secret Service protections for his chief political rivals, including Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., before the July 13 assassination attempt.

"Democrats have been completely unhinged in their rhetoric," Johnson said, noting the root cause to threats of violence on Trump and other Republicans with "over the top language" and claiming Trump "is a threat to democracy."

"It's just really, really dangerous stuff, because it triggers people, you know, in a literal sense. We have called upon all the Democrats to turn their rhetoric down. Let's have a vigorous debate about policy. That's great. Let's talk about the records. Let's talk about the plans. Let's not talk about the persons, because this a really volatile environment we're in.

"As we've demonstrated now, we've got to be more responsible."

Johnson met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, and the House has since unanimously passed a bill that requires bolstered security for Trump.

"You can thank our New York delegation for that," Johnson said, pointing to Reps. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

"Mike Lawler led this bill. He had the foresight to present it in the Congress, and we got it through the House. We're sending it to the Senate.

"What this bill does is it will require the same level of protection for Donald J. Trump as is provided by a sitting president.

"I think every American who looks at this and thinks about it objectively will understand there is a dire necessity to do that. I mean, he had the second assassination attempt."

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., put a similar bill before the Democrat-controlled majority in the Senate, seeking to protect presidential candidates, their running mates, and their spouses with "any necessary protective measure."