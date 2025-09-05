GOP Rallies Behind Hinson in Iowa Senate Race

Republicans are swiftly coalescing around Rep. Ashley Hinson's bid for the U.S. Senate in Iowa, aiming to avoid a bruising GOP primary and protect the red-leaning seat as Democrats eye potential pickups, Politico reported.

Republicans are wasting no time lining up behind Hinson as she launches her campaign to succeed retiring Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. Party leaders see unity around Hinson as key to keeping the seat in Republican hands and thwarting Democrat ambitions in 2026.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Tim Scott endorsed Hinson on Friday, just days after she entered the race. The backing underscores her standing as a rising star in the party and a close ally of President Donald Trump.

"Having traveled Iowa with Ashley, I know she is the fighter the Hawkeye State needs to deliver President Trump's agenda in 2026 and beyond," Scott, R-S.C., said in a statement. "Iowans are all-in for Ashley Hinson, and that's why the NRSC and I are proud to stand with my friend, a proven conservative and staunch Trump ally."

Hinson, a loyal supporter of the president's America First agenda, also received Trump's endorsement.

In addition to Trump, Thune and Scott, Senate Leadership Fund — the super PAC tied to GOP bigwigs — announced its support for Hinson. The coordinated effort signals Republican intent to consolidate around her early and block a drawn-out intraparty fight that could weaken their prospects in the general election.

On Friday, Hinson kicked off her first 99-county tour as a Senate candidate with a rally at Bevy's Tavern in West Des Moines, where supporters greeted her with cheers, handshakes, and hugs.

"I've worked very hard to stand up for President Trump, working alongside him in my service in Congress, and I would say that job's not done," Hinson told the crowd. "It's why it's such an important time to be stepping up to run for this U.S. Senate seat."

Hinson represents Iowa's 2nd District, which covers the state's northeast, and has built a reputation as a formidable fundraiser. She reported $2.8 million in her campaign account earlier this year. A former TV news anchor, she has long been viewed as a likely successor to Ernst, who surprised some Republicans by announcing her retirement after two Senate terms.

"We need conservative fighters in the Senate — and that's exactly what we'll get with Ashley Hinson," Thune said in his endorsement. "Ashley has been a fierce advocate of President Trump's America First agenda and has been instrumental in delivering big wins in the House for Iowans and the American people."

Though Iowa is not at the top of the Democrats' target list, the party has not ruled it out as a possible pickup. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control of the Senate in 2026. Republican leaders argue that quickly uniting behind Hinson gives them the best chance to preserve their majority.