Biden Diary Brigand Gets Month in Prison

A Florida woman convicted of stealing Ashley Biden's diary, containing highly personal entries and other valuable materials, has been sentenced to one month in prison, the Hill reported.

Aimee Harris, convicted of the 2020 theft, faced sentencing on Tuesday. She received a one-month prison term. Prosecutors accused her of swiping the diary, tax records, a cellphone, and family photos while temporarily residing at Ashley Biden's Delray Beach residence. The stolen items were later sold to Project Veritas, a controversial news outlet known for its undercover operations.

Harris, alongside accomplice Robert Kurlander, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in 2022. While New York-based Project Veritas paid them $20,000 each for the stolen goods, it did not publish the diary. However, another website did.

Nicholas Biase, a representative from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, verified Harris' sentencing, emphasizing the gravity of her offenses.

Meanwhile, her co-conspirator, Kurlander, awaits his sentencing.

Project Veritas, portraying itself as a news organization, has faced criticism for its controversial methods. In 2021, the Department of Justice conducted raids on properties linked to Project Veritas and the personal locations of its founder, James O'Keefe.

During the sentencing, Judge Laura Taylor Swain denounced Harris' actions as "despicable." Harris expressed remorse and apologized to Ashley Biden, acknowledging her wrongdoing.

The DOJ had sought a longer sentence for Harris, citing her history of flouting the law. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman argued for stricter punishment, emphasizing Harris' disregard for legal norms.

In her defense, Harris' lawyers pleaded for leniency, highlighting the shame she bears for her actions.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.