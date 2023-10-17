Schwarzenegger: Both Political Parties Need Fresh Blood

The actor best known for the phrase “I’ll be back” wants older Republican and Democrat politicians to step aside for a newer generation.

Former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said Tuesday both political parties in the U.S. need an infusion of fresh blood.

Schwarzenegger, 76, said politicians such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, who has had instances of freezing up while talking to reporters, should “start thinking about stepping aside and letting a newer generation step in and fill the vacuum.”

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference in Long Beach, Calif., Schwarzenegger said he would not tell President Joe Biden, 80, not to seek reelection, “but I just believe that we should look for the new breed in both parties.”

“It’s a very interesting discussion because we’ve never had leaders like now at that age,” he said.

Schwarzenegger said Democrat Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, 56, should “jump in” to the 2024 presidential race and praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 69, whose cousin Maria Shriver was married to Schwarzenegger for nearly two decades. Kennedy advised Schwarzenegger on environmental policy during the actor and former bodybuilder's two terms as governor (2003-2011), and is running as an independent in the 2024 presidential race.

Schwarzenegger said Kennedy understands business as much as the environment.

“There’s a lot of interesting characters out there that are out there trying to win,” he said.