Sheriff Responds to Pizza Delivery at Guthrie Home

A bizarre moment unfolded Tuesday morning outside the home of Nancy Guthrie when a Domino's delivery driver mistakenly attempted to deliver pizza to the active crime scene.

The incident occurred during a live broadcast by NewsNation, as journalists gathered outside the Arizona residence of the missing 84-year-old mother of NBC News host Savannah Guthrie.

Footage showed the delivery driver carrying several pizza boxes up the front steps of the home as reporters looked on.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department later addressed the incident in a post on X.

"We can't believe we have to say this, but media on scene: please do not order food delivery to a crime scene address," the department wrote Tuesday.

"This interferes with an active investigation. Please also respect private property laws. Thank you."

Video circulating on social media captured the delivery driver explaining that he was unaware the home belonged to Nancy Guthrie.

He said the food had been ordered by a viewer for an independent journalist covering the scene.

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin expressed disbelief that the delivery driver was able to reach the front door despite law enforcement presence.

"People are just kind of shocked" that the driver walked past deputies, Entin said.

"I don't know why the deputies apparently didn't notice that person because they're trying to keep people from going on the property."

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said she was forcibly taken from her home, sparking an urgent investigation and national concern.

Multiple media outlets have since received what authorities describe as purported ransom notes demanding Bitcoin payments in exchange for her release.

Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings have issued emotional pleas on social media, urging whoever is holding their mother to release her safely.

The family has said it is willing to meet the financial demands to secure her return.

On Tuesday morning, the FBI's Phoenix field office released newly recovered doorbell camera footage from the morning of the disappearance.

The video shows a masked individual wearing a backpack approaching the front door and covering the camera with their hands.

According to the FBI, the suspect was "armed" and is shown "appearing to have tampered with the camera."

"Over the last eight days, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie's home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors, including the removal of recording devices," the agency said in a post accompanying the footage.

"The video was recovered from residual data located in back-end systems," the agency added.