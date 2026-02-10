Mark Lamb to Newsmax: Odds of Finding Guthrie Alive Fading Fast

Former Pinal County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Lamb delivered a grim assessment Tuesday, warning that the chances of finding NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, alive are shrinking rapidly as the investigation continues, 10 days after she was abducted from her Arizona home.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Lamb said time is working against investigators and Guthrie's family, with each passing day increasing the likelihood of a tragic outcome.

"We hope that she's still alive, but every day that goes by that diminishes substantially," Lamb said, stressing that the risk grows as the kidnappers become more desperate and unstable.

Lamb said Guthrie's age further compounds the danger, making the lack of progress especially troubling as authorities continue to pursue leads.

He also cast doubt on reported ransom notes tied to the case, suggesting they may not be legitimate, and warned against assuming the abduction followed a conventional pattern.

"I don't think they've gotten a proof of life, and I am dubious as to whether those ransom notes were even legitimate in the first place," Lamb said.

According to Lamb, a kidnapper serious about collecting a ransom would typically provide immediate evidence that the victim is alive to maintain leverage.

He also rejected speculation that Guthrie may have been taken across the southern border, saying there is no clear indication the case has become international.

"I do not think she's crossed over into Mexico," Lamb said.

Instead, Lamb pointed to the harsh realities of the terrain surrounding Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood, which he described as uniquely challenging for search teams.

"Not only is this neighborhood full of custom houses, it's got that thick desert brush," he said.

Lamb said the desert environment can easily conceal a person, even from trained officers.

"It is easy to walk right by somebody," Lamb said. "I've done it before. They can be two feet from you, and they're hiding under those [the brush]."

He added that aerial searches offer limited help in such conditions, especially when dense brush and rugged geography block visibility from above.

As search efforts move closer to nearby mountainous areas, Lamb warned conditions become even more unforgiving.

"That terrain gets even more difficult if you get closer to the mountain," he said.

Lamb also noted that upscale homes and surrounding walls in the area create countless potential hiding spots, forcing authorities to search methodically and repeatedly.

"There's a challenge presented by all those houses, the walls," Lamb said, explaining that Nancy Guthrie "could be in so many different places."

He warned that as Nancy Guthrie's captors grow more nervous, they are more likely to make reckless decisions, further narrowing the window for a positive outcome.

"That's when you start to make irrational decisions," Lamb said, emphasizing why time remains the most critical factor.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com