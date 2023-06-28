×
Biden Using CPAP Machine for Sleep Apnea, Officials Say

Wednesday, 28 June 2023 03:03 PM EDT

President Joe Biden has begun using a continuous positive airway pressure machine to address what is a long-standing problem with sleep apnea, White House officials said on Wednesday.

"Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said.

A separate White House official said Biden had begun using the CPAP machine in recent weeks to improve his sleep quality.

Biden was seen by reporters on Wednesday with marks on his face indicating he had been wearing some type of wide strap.

Biden's doctor declared him healthy and "fit for duty" in February after a physical examination.

Bloomberg News first reported Biden's use of the CPAP machine. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
