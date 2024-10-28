AOC Sparks Outrage, Calls Trump Rally 'Mini-Jan. 6'

Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., ignited fierce backlash from MAGA supporters after likening former President Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally to a "mini-Jan. 6."

Her remarks sparked heated responses across social media, fueling an ongoing debate over the event's tone and rhetoric.

Trump's rally in Ocasio-Cortez's hometown, covering parts of Queens and the Bronx, attracted thousands of MAGA supporters. The rally filled Madison Square Garden to capacity, and many others who could not attend participated outside.

The high-profile event was promoted as a "political homecoming" for the New York-born former president.

The controversy began when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe opened the event with remarks that quickly raised objections.

Hinchcliffe's jokes about Puerto Rico, Hispanics, and Black Americans sparked criticism, with many observers — including Ocasio-Cortez — deeming the commentary offensive. Though Trump's campaign promptly distanced itself from Hinchcliffe's statements, the fallout continued.

Ocasio-Cortez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, voiced her strong disapproval on the left appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

She said, "This was a hate rally," and argued that the event mirrored the incitement that led up to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

"We have to understand how unhinged this campaign has gotten," she said, suggesting that the rhetoric was aimed at stirring animosity toward groups such as Latinos, Black Americans, and even "childless Americans."

In response to the criticism, Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez released a statement emphasizing that Hinchcliffe's joke "does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."

Ocasio-Cortez expressed skepticism, contending that the campaign knew what Hinchcliffe intended to say. "This is the Trump campaign … they invited this rhetoric on their stage for a reason," she argued, refusing to view Hinchcliffe as a comedian.

Hinchcliffe is a well-known comic with a popular stand-up show. However, his performance and the rally's larger themes became a focal point in online debates, with some MAGA supporters opposing Ocasio-Cortez's characterization. Many attendees noted that the event featured a diverse crowd, including members of various racial and ethnic groups.

Supporters of Trump criticized Ocasio-Cortez's remarks as inflammatory, accusing her of mischaracterizing the event to advance a political agenda.

Conservative commentator Cash Loren took to X, calling her "the dumbest person in Congress." Others on social media described the rally as "unifying" and suggested that Ocasio-Cortez's comments were an attempt to misrepresent the nature of the gathering.

One account on X remarked, "I watched it and saw no hate whatsoever," while another suggested that the progressive congresswoman's remarks only underscored MAGA's diverse base.

Conservative media personality Joey Mannarino also pushed back, mocking Ocasio-Cortez's comments, saying, "The only thing [the MSG rally] had in common with January 6 is that AOC wasn't in the building for either."