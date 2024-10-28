MSNBC Ripped for Linking Trump Rally to Nazi Event

Social media users lambasted MSNBC after the left-leaning TV network showed Nazi rally clips during its coverage of former President Donald Trump's campaign gathering at Madison Square Garden.

The network compared Trump's Sunday event at the sold-out New York mecca to a 1939 Nazi rally at MSG.

"But that jamboree happening right now, you see it there on your screen in that place is particularly chilling because in 1939, more than 20,000 supporters of a different fascist leader, Adolf Hitler, packed the Garden for a so-called pro-America rally," the MSNBC anchor said while showing the footage.

Critics of MSNBC's coverage expressed their outrage.

"Yesterday's Trump rally was filled with Americans from every walk of life, including orthodox, conservative, reform, and secular Jews. I saw a woman in a burka. It wasn't anything like a Nazi rally. Shame on MSNBC," @amuse wrote on X.

Others pointed out that 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Jerry Wartski was among those who attended the MSG rally, held nine days before Trump opposes Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

"Don't forget a holocaust survivor was in attendance yet Kamala's people call them all Nazis! This is the real story not some comedian. This is disgusting to call people that were slaughtered a nazi," Parklands Finest posted on X.

"I hope there is a class action lawsuit against MSNBC for defamation. This is pure propaganda," FloridaManStan posted on X.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X, blasted MSNBC as the "scum of the Earth" on his social media platform, the New York Post reported.

The Democratic National Committee joined the mainstream media in trying to tie Trump to fascism. During the rally, the DNC projected digital messages on Madison Square Garden's exterior.

"Trump praised Hitler," one of five planned projections from the DNC said.

Trump last week hit back after his former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, claimed the former president praised Hitler and his generals.

"Thank you for your support against a total degenerate named John Kelly, who made up a story out of pure Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred," Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social.

The Democrat vice presidential candidate, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, also compared Trump's rally to the 1939 event.

"Donald Trump's got this big rally going at Madison Square Garden," Walz said Sunday while speaking to voters in Nevada, CBS News reported. "There's a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid-1930s at Madison Square Garden. And don't think that he doesn't know for one second exactly what they're doing there."