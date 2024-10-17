Democratic Socialists Seek to Censure AOC Over Israel

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., appears to be in hot water with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) over her stance on Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, even though she has publicly criticized the Jewish state and been an ardent supporter of Palestinians.

The DSA's New York City chapter is considering a resolution to censure Ocasio-Cortez at its annual convention Saturday, the New York Post reported Thursday. The censure resolution criticizes Ocasio-Cortez, a member of 'the Squad' of far-left-wing Democrats, for several statements and votes, including supporting a House resolution that affirmed Israel's right to exist and recognized that denying Israel's right to exist is a form of antisemitism.

The House resolution passed Nov. 28, 2023, by 412-1 vote, with only Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., voting no. Fellow Squad members Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Md., voted for the measure and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., voted "present."

"These actions violate DSA's democratically decided program of anti-Zionism and Palestinian liberation," the proposed resolution states, according to the Post.

The group also criticized her support for a House resolution that "only condemned Hamas, and not the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] for sexual violence," and an anti-human shield resolution that allowed the president to sanction members of Palestine Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed terror group, the Post reported.

It is unknown if the censure resolution has enough support to pass at the convention but it's a sign that tensions between the DSA and Ocasio-Cortez have been brewing for some time. The national DSA in July revoked its conditional endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez, the Post reported, less than three weeks after announcing it, citing, among other things, a panel she held on combating antisemitism.

Yet, she has retained the endorsement of the DSA's New York City chapter.

Ocasio-Cortez has been one of the most outspoken critics of Israel's response to Iranian-backed Hamas' massacre of at least 1,200 Israeli civilians and the taking of about 250 others hostage during a terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, she slammed Israel's pager attack targeting Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and accused Israel of "unequivocally" violating international law, the Post reported. In March, she accused Israel of genocide against Palestinians during Israel's military operation in Gaza launched after the Oct. 7 attack.

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez didn't respond to a request for comment from the Post.