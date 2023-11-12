Israeli President Isaac Herzog: Arabic 'Mein Kampf' Exposes 'Real War We Are Facing'

Those who try to cancel history are doomed to repeat it, and President Isaac Herzog held up Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" taken from a Hamas terrorist hideout to show the reality of Israel's Gaza operation in a BBC interview.

"This is Adolf Hitler's book 'Mein Kampf' translated into Arabic," Herzog told BBC on Sunday. "This is the book that led to the Holocaust and the book that led to World War II.

"This book was found a few days ago in northern Gaza – in a child's room, which became a base used for terrorist activities by the terrorist organization Hamas. The terrorist wrote notes, marked the sections, and studied again and again, the ideology of Adolf #Hitler to hate the Jews, to kill the Jews, to burn and slaughter Jews wherever they are. This is the real war we are facing."

The Gaza civilians' home included explosives laboratories, according to the president's press release of the interview.

Herzog also warned the world and the media to not buy into the Hamas terrorist propaganda seeking to defend Gaza against the Israel operation to free hostages and innocent civilians being used as shields for their terrorist ambitions against Israel, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.

"There is a lot of spin by Hamas," Herzog continued. "There is electricity in Shifa, everything is operating. We're speaking to the managers. We haven't gone into Shifa where, unfortunately, underneath Shifa, there is a huge, huge terror base, actually the headquarters, the headquarters of the Hamas ISIS operations is right there under Shifa.

"Now exactly what are we supposed to do? Leave it as is and then in a few years' time go again through the same motions — and you will say it's disproportionate and we will have civilians being killed? So we are calling on all of those uninvolved to go out to another hospital nearby, and we're coordinating it very delicately with all forces around that place."

The innocent civilians stuck in Gaza amid the Israel operation have been forced to remain in order for Hamas terrorists' continued and long-established "plan" to spin the world against Israel, as IDF spokesman Maj. Doron Spielman has warned to Newsmax amid strikes on the "Hamas terrorist Pentagon."

"Hamas is stopping them," Herzog added, denouncing the "ISIS-Hitler ideology.

Aid groups, including the United Nations humanitarian office, must come to the realization the evil is not Israel's after the deadly Hamas terrorist attack Oct. 7.

"This discovery testifies to the sources of inspiration of the terrorist organization Hamas and proves once again that all its actions have one goal — the destruction of Jews," the president's statement read.