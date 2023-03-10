Report: U.S. Synagogue Attacks Up By 71.4 Percent

Attacks on Jewish institutions around the world are on the rise, with incidents targeting U.S. synagogues in January and February of this year climbing by 71.4% when compared to the same period last year, according to a new report by the Combat Antisemitism Movement's (CAM) Antisemitism Research Center.

Out of the 33 attacks worldwide reported by the media in January and February, 15 were directed at synagogues, with the United States leading the list with 12 incidents, CAM reported in a statement.

In the attacks on the U.S. synagogues, four involved the threat of violence, six involved vandalism, and two involved hateful language or conduct.

"It is clear from this report and the scenes we are regularly witnessing on social media that synagogues have become the de facto frontlines for those who seek to target Jews," CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa said. "Over the last few years, we have seen a surge in attacks on synagogues by neo-Nazis and radical Islamists who all appear to see Jewish places of worship as legitimate targets. It cannot be that a Jew must fear for their safety when attending synagogue."

The "national day of hate" observed by neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups was also traumatizing, the organization said, as protesters were filmed shouting slurs such as "heil Hitler" and "do you think you should be put in an oven" at synagogue attendees in Florida.

"We call on governments and law enforcement agencies around the world to take a holistic approach to the increasingly spreading global pandemic of hate against Jews and Jewish institutions," Dratwa said.