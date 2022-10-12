Fox News Edited Out Kanye West Antisemitic Rants

Fox News liberally edited a recent interview with rapper Kanye West, omitting numerous antisemitic remarks and a statement that he's vaccinated against COVID-19, it was reported.

Portions of host Tucker Carlson's two-part interview obtained by Vice showed West, who now goes by the name Ye, saying that he'd rather his kids learn about Hanukkah than Kwanzaa since "at least it would come with some financial engineering."

Ye told Carlson that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, whom the artist said was a "known eugenicist," created Planned Parenthood with the KKK "to control the Jew population."

"When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are," Ye told Fox News. "This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief."

In one clip about Black people judging one another, Ye said: "Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something."

He then paused and said he was worried that people might get upset at the comment. "I probably want to edit that out," he said.

"Done," Carlson said with a quick a wave of the hand.

Ye's Instagram and Twitter accounts have been locked in recent days because of his antisemitic statements.

Ye also told Carlson that he was going to be "the first Latino president." That statement was aired, but it was followed by a remark that wasn't.

"I just, I trust Latinos when I, you know, when I work with them," Ye told Carlson. "I trust them more than —"

He paused.

"I'll be safe, certain other businessmen, you know," he said.

Remarks about Jews were not the only things edited out of the interview by Fox News.

Ye admitting "I was vaccinated" was cut from during conversation about COVID.

Carlson's show repeatedly has reported stories aimed at discouraging viewers from getting vaccinated, Vice said.

Fox News also didn't air a strange claim from Ye that "fake children" had been placed in his house to manipulate his children.

"I mean, like actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids," he told Carlson.

In another edited clip, Ye, in the midst of a heated custody battle with Kim Kardashian, claimed one of his children had been "kidnapped" on her birthday to prevent him from seeing her.

Carlson ended his Ye interview segment by insisting that the artist is "not crazy" and "worth listening to."