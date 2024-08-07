UK Antisemitic Incidents Up 100% Over Same Time Last Year

Jews in the U.K. documented approximately 2,000 antisemitic incidents in the first half of 2024.

The 1,978 incidents recorded by the Community Security Trust marks the highest-ever tally for a six-month period and a 100% increase during that same time span the year prior.

The watchdog group wrote in its semiannual report that the incidents are part of a sharp rise in hate and hate crimes against Jews since the war against Hamas, which began after the Hamas massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7 of last year.

The report was released as riots have been occurring across the U.K., which erupted recently after three girls were murdered. Police suspect that the murderer was a 17-year-old boy of Rwandan descent. This seemingly led to expressions against mass immigration, both legal and illegal, from the Middle East and Africa.

A CST spokesperson told the Guardian newspaper that "there are some people in this movement and their online spaces encouraging others to consider Jews as a target."

However, CST said most of the antisemitic incidents are perpetrated with motivation to "act in response to the conflict in the Middle East," which means that it is more likely to drive people of Middle Eastern or Muslim descent to commit antisemitic incidents than people against mass immigration.

According to the CST report, where the description of the perpetrator’s appearance only existed in 624 cases, 42% were described as white, while the other 58% were divided among people who looked Middle Eastern at 30%, South Asian at 14%, black at 12%, and miscellaneous.

"There is no place in Britain for this vile hatred and we are absolutely clear that those who push this poison — on the streets or online — must always face the full force of the law," Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated regarding the report.