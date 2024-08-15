Antifa Member Found Guilty After Oregon Park Riot

An Antifa member was found guilty on charges related to a 2021 clash at a Proud Boys park rally in Oregon, according to local officials.

Alissa Azar, 33, of Portland, was found guilty Wednesday of charges of riot and second-degree disorderly conduct in Clackamas County, Oregon, the county reported on its website.

The trial started on Aug. 6, with sentencing set for Sept. 9. The jury was hung on charges of unlawful use of tear gas or mace.

"Violence and rioting will not be tolerated in Clackamas County," said District Attorney John Wentworth. "Law enforcement officers and prosecutors worked diligently to bring this case to trial because families deserve to feel safe in our parks."

The charges stemmed from a June 2021 event at Clackamette Park in Oregon City, where members of the Proud Boys had reserved a shelter.

County officials said members of the Proud Boys and Antifa had called on social media for supporters to show up at the park.

People on the Proud Boys' side were reportedly wearing body armor and helmets and carried shields, pistols rifles, and canisters of pepper spray, while Antifa members showed up in face coverings and helmets and were carrying umbrellas, shields, and pepper spray canisters.

A violent confrontation between the two groups flared up after Antifa members burned an American flag, and Oregon City Police declared a riot in response to the fighting that included setting off smoke bombs and fireworks.

Azar had been identified by video evidence while seen spraying bear mace at a Proud Boy member.

She had been indicted for rioting in a separate incident in Multnomah County, but the charges were dismissed in October 2023.

Azar also still faces charges of second-degree criminal trespass in that county in connection with protests at Portland State University.

"She just wasn’t even just your average Antifa member. She was somebody who definitely was an orchestrator, or I would call a ringleader," Clackamas County Commissioner Ben West told The Federalist. "They operate with creating fear, and at a certain point, you just have to stand up and be like, 'No.'"

Proud Boy members were also charged after the melee. Gordon Cronk, 33, and Tommy Campbell, 48, were indicted on riot charges. Warrants were issued for their arrest after they did not appear for their arraignments.

Another Proud Boy member, Barry Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment for his alleged role in the riot, with a trial set for Nov. 12.

Violence also broke out outside the courthouse after Azar's verdict, with one man being punched, said West.

He further claimed the Antifa members at the courthouse threatened him while he was giving a police report about the incident, and told The Federalist that a "very, very credible source" told him a member of the jury felt "incredibly threatened" by Antifa.