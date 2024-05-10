Antifa Morphs Into Anti-Israel Movement

Evidence shows that antifa has traded the black pajamas of 2020 for the Palestinian keffiyehs of 2024. The organizations that played a central in the 2020 riots now are involved in the anti-Israel chaos on campuses nationwide.

"As in the 'mostly peaceful' Black Lives Matter protests of the summer of 2020, 'outside agitators' — professional radicals and organizers, black bloc antifa thugs, Marxist-Leninist revolutionaries, and Palestinian and Islamist radicals — have played a central role in organizing and escalating the campus protests, just as they have organized and escalated the wider anti-Israel protest campaign that began almost immediately after Oct. 7," writer Park MacDougald wrote in an article that appeared in "The Tablet" last weekend.