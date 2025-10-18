'Anti-Fascist' Demonstrator Admits on Newsmax to Being 'Trained'

A peaceful protester at a Washington, D.C., demonstration openly acknowledged receiving training during a live segment on Newsmax.

Reporting from the National Mall during the "No Kings" protest, correspondent Alana Austin spoke with a woman holding antifa-related signage, who was a self-described "anti-fascist," though not "antifa," and she dismissed fears about the group's presence.

The unnamed pink-haired protester said participants were instructed by a higher order to keep demonstrations peaceful.

"We've all been told to be peaceful," she told Austin with her back to the camera. "We've had training on how to be peaceful and to deescalate."

Austin did not have a chance to ask the protester who "trained" her.

"None of us want anything that's not peaceful," the protester said, as she was asked to show the sign with alleged antifa markings but did not.

Organizers from groups including Democratic Socialists of America joined the protest, which remained calm as it got underway near the National Mall — with festive music playing in what House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Donald Trump have rebuked as "anti-America protests."

While the thus-far-peaceful protest is a positive development, along with the vow to remain peaceful, the talk of training is a development that flies in the face of activists' claims there is not an organized anti-fascist movement with a command and control structure.

Trump and his Justice Department have declared antifa a domestic terror organization and have vowed to investigate the organization of protests that lead to violence in the streets and against law enforcement.

Generally, daytime activist demonstrations in Democrat-run cities throughout America have been peaceful, but later at night, antifa reporter Andy Ngo has told Newsmax, the violent activists act out against him and law enforcement.

Ngo has been beaten to near death by antifa protesters, he told Trump at a White House roundtable.

While left-leaning media and antifa protesters are decrying Trump's consideration of invoking the Insurrection Act to defend America and keep citizens safe, Vice President JD Vance called it a deflection from the harsh realities on the ground.

"The problem is not the Insurrection Act," Vance told NBC News' "Meet the Press" last Sunday. "The problem is that the entire media in this country, cheered on by a few far-left lunatics, have made it OK to tee off on American law enforcement."

Vance told NBC's Kristen Welker that Trump is "looking at all of the options," including the Insurrection Act of 1807, as violent attacks against immigration enforcement officers rise.

U.S. immigration agents have faced a "1,000% increase in violent attacks," Vance told Welker, including a recent shooting at an ICE office in Dallas.

It is all being egged on by the "far left" movement and sympathetic media coverage for creating a climate of hostility toward law enforcement, according to Vance.