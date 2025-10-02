WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: andy ngo | antifa | portland | national guard

Andy Ngo to Newsmax: Officials Conspiring With Antifa in Portland

By    |   Thursday, 02 October 2025 12:21 PM EDT

"There's a lot of conspiring that's happening" between antifa-backed rioters and the Portland City Council, Andy Ngo, senior editor at The Post Millennial, told Newsmax on Thursday. His comments came a day after President Donald Trump announced the deployment of the National Guard to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Oregon, citing worsening conditions in the state.

Demonstrators had been gathering outside an ICE building in Portland since June to protest Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. Local and state officials urged the president to withdraw the troops, arguing they were unnecessary.

"There's a lot to uncover the conspiracies here, like people are using encrypted communication apps," Ngo said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "They're being encouraged to buy burner phones with cash and so that they can easily discard some of these evidence. 

"Some on local Portland City Council right now are instructing comrades to do that exact thing to try to evade detection. How better to better cover one's face. So there's a lot of conspiring that's happening actually out in the open right now."

Ngo, who was severely beaten by antifa rioters in 2019, said that the local police have not done much to help the situation but expressed faith that federal intervention will bring accountability. "There's been 26 arrests so far that are federal cases and these cases have not been dropped. Some of the people there were involved  they were arrested at riots in 2020 or afterwards at other antifa direct actions. So these are people, some of them at least, who were involved in other alleged criminal activity at other antifa protests and riots, who face no accountability in the past. But the case isn't being dropped now," he added.

Thursday, 02 October 2025 12:21 PM
