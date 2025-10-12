Vance: Media, Left Encourage Attacks on Law Enforcement

While the leftist media and antifa protesters in Democratic-run cities are decrying President Donald Trump’s consideration of invoking the Insurrection Act to defend America and keep citizens safe, Vice President JD Vance called it a deflection from the harsh realities on the ground.

"The problem is not the Insurrection Act," Vance told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "The problem is that the entire media in this country, cheered on by a few far-left lunatics, have made it OK to tee off on American law enforcement."

Vance told NBC's Kristen Welker that Trump is "looking at all of the options," including the Insurrection Act of 1807, as violent attacks against immigration enforcement officers rise.

U.S. immigration agents have faced a "1,000% increase in violent attacks," Vance told Welker, including a recent shooting at an ICE office in Dallas.

It is all being egged on by the "far left" movement and sympathetic media coverage for creating a climate of hostility toward law enforcement, according to Vance.

Welker countered that crime is reportedly down in cities like Chicago and Portland and that local and federal authorities have been able to manage protests without invoking the Insurrection Act.

Vance dismissed her, noting local governments are "so overwhelmed" they are not tracking crime accurately.

In fact, if crimes are not reported, they do not become statistics, but that does not mean crime is not running rampant.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo, who has covered antifa rioters for nearly a decade and has been beaten nearly to death by them, has told Newsmax that local law enforcement lets the antifa crowd take over lawless areas.

Vance said the administration's goal is to "empower law enforcement" and keep Americans safe, but did not say whether the president plans to formally invoke the Insurrection Act.