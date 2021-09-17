×
Tags: 2020 Elections | Donald Trump | Trump Impeachment | anthony gonzalez | rino | max miller | vote

Trump Blasts Retiring Rep. Gonzalez for 'Very Stupid Impeachment Vote'

max miller pumps his fist at a donald trump rally this summer in ohio
Trump-endorsed Ohio GOP House candidate Max Miller (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Friday, 17 September 2021 11:09 AM

Former President Donald Trump is blasting Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, who announced he will not seek reelection in 2022.

Gonzalez had voted to impeach Trump as a result of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

In detailing his decision not to run again,  Gonzalez noted "the chaotic political environment that currently infects our country."

"While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decisions," he said in a statement issued Thursday.

But Trump hit back Friday with his own statement

"RINO (Republican in Name Only) Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who has poorly represented his district in the Great State of Ohio, has decided to quit after enduring a tremendous loss of popularity, of which he had little, since his ill-informed and otherwise very stupid impeachment vote against the sitting president of the United States, me," Trump wrote.

"This is no loss for Ohio or our country and, most importantly, we have a great candidate who was substantially leading Gonzalez in the polls, Max Miller, who I have given my complete and total endorsement. Max is a tremendous person who will represent Ohio well. Good riddance to Anthony, he can now get himself a job at ratings-dead CNN or MSDNC!"

In an interview with The New York Times, Gonzalez called Trump "a cancer for the country."

Former President Donald Trump is blasting Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, who announced he will not seek reelection in 2022.
anthony gonzalez, rino, max miller, vote, reelection, ohio, gop, house
2021-09-17
Friday, 17 September 2021 11:09 AM
