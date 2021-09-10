Trump: Downside of a 2024 Run Is That I'd Be Saving CNN

Former President Donald Trump says the only negative about running again in 2024 would be that his candidacy would likely save CNN.

Trump made his remarks during an interview with Fox News host Greg Gutfeld. Excerpts from the interview aired on Gutfeld’s show Thursday.

Gutfeld noted a possible run for President again by Trump would likely save CNN.

"That’s a problem," Trump agreed. "I am very proud of what I’ve done for them. You know they are down 81%.

"They don’t like to cover Afghanistan. They’re torn because if they cover it they will get higher ratings. But they don’t want to cover it because it’s bad for the radical left Democrats. And they’re doing that to protect some of the most incompetent people in history of politics."

Trump consistently slammed CNN during his four years as president. At one point, he even floated a lawsuit threat against the news network over alleged bias.

During his interview with Gutfeld, he said the mainstream media refuses to acknowledge rising crime in America’s cities.

Trump noted prosecutors "only go after Republicans."

"Look at Chicago where they say 113 people were shot at and 28 died," he said. "That’s worse than Afghanistan. We didn’t lose, I told you, a soldier in many, many months and here they have 28 people died over a weekend? It’s a disgrace what’s going on."