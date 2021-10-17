×
Tags: Coronavirus | anthony fauci | j&j | vaccine

Fauci: J&J Vaccine Should Have Been 2 Doses

A nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Covid-19 vaccine. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 17 October 2021 06:15 PM

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said he believes the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should have been two doses.

"This should have been a two-dose vaccine to begin with," Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC News.

His comments follow a decision by the FDA advisory panel to recommend a Johnson & Johnson booster shot to those over the age of 18.

"I think that they should feel good about it," Fauci said refferring to the general public, "because what the advisors to the FDA felt, is that given the data that they saw, very likely, that this should have been a two-dose vaccine to begin with."

"I think it's very favorable for those who have received the J&J vaccine. I don't see that as a problem at all," he added. 

For now, the booster shot has not received a green light. However, federal regulators often follow the panel's decision. Fauci also added that some of the recipients of mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, may also experience symptoms of myocarditis, but Fauci warns, "if you are a man who does have that very, very, rare risk of getting myocarditis, you might want to take the J&J." Instead of opting for a mRNA vaccine to boost immunity to COVID-19.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


