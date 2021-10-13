×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Newsmax TV | fauci | biden administration | public health

Stanford Doctor to Newsmax: Public's Mistrust of Fauci Causing Public Health Crisis

(Newsmax/"Cortes & Pellegrino"

By    |   Wednesday, 13 October 2021 06:03 AM

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, told Newsmax Tuesday that the public's mistrust of President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci is causing a public health crisis, adding that people feel that "public health looks down on them."

Referencing Fauci, Bhattacharya told "Cortes & Pellegrino," "you cannot have a public health official distrusted by the top of the profession essentially, distrusted by more than half the American public, or a very, very, substantial majority. Among that part of the American public, he has to command the trust of everybody."

In a survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation from Aug. 28-Sept. 30, 68% of people said they had a "great deal" to a "fair amount" of trust in Fauci to provide them with reliable information related to COVID-19. Another poll from the Annenberg Public Policy Center states 62% of people who receive news from "very conservative sources" say they did not trust Fauci.

But as Bhattacharya points out, this "actually ... goes broader than just Dr. Fauci, although he's, I think, emblematic of it. What has happened is public health, essentially, many people, especially on the right, feel that public health looks down on them ... and most people in public health frankly are on the left. It shouldn't be evident in their talking. It shouldn't be evident in their actions ... Many people on the right feel like they're being looked down upon by people in public health, and that is an enormous problem."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,  FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, told Newsmax Tuesday that the public's mistrust of President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci is causing a public health crisis...
fauci, biden administration, public health
336
2021-03-13
Wednesday, 13 October 2021 06:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved