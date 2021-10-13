Stanford Doctor to Newsmax: Public's Mistrust of Fauci Causing Public Health Crisis

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, told Newsmax Tuesday that the public's mistrust of President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci is causing a public health crisis, adding that people feel that "public health looks down on them."

Referencing Fauci, Bhattacharya told "Cortes & Pellegrino," "you cannot have a public health official distrusted by the top of the profession essentially, distrusted by more than half the American public, or a very, very, substantial majority. Among that part of the American public, he has to command the trust of everybody."

In a survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation from Aug. 28-Sept. 30, 68% of people said they had a "great deal" to a "fair amount" of trust in Fauci to provide them with reliable information related to COVID-19. Another poll from the Annenberg Public Policy Center states 62% of people who receive news from "very conservative sources" say they did not trust Fauci.

But as Bhattacharya points out, this "actually ... goes broader than just Dr. Fauci, although he's, I think, emblematic of it. What has happened is public health, essentially, many people, especially on the right, feel that public health looks down on them ... and most people in public health frankly are on the left. It shouldn't be evident in their talking. It shouldn't be evident in their actions ... Many people on the right feel like they're being looked down upon by people in public health, and that is an enormous problem."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here