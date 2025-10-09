Rep. Luna: Trump Deserves Nobel for Peace Efforts

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has formally nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing what she called his "bold and unprecedented leadership" in advancing global peace and delivering results that "many believed to be impossible."

In a letter sent Wednesday to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Luna praised Trump's role in brokering several recent peace breakthroughs, including what she described as a "historic ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas."

"At a time when global conflict is escalating and many leaders hide behind speeches instead of action, President Trump is delivering results," Luna wrote. "Through tireless negotiation and direct engagement with regional partners — including Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey — President Trump achieved what many believed to be impossible: a cease-fire agreement, the release of hostages, and a framework for rebuilding Gaza and reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians."

Luna's letter also highlights two other major peace deals negotiated under Trump: the Aug. 8 agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ending decades of hostility and establishing the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity," and a June 27 accord between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, aimed at halting violence and opening the door to Western investment.

"Three separate regions. Three separate conflicts," Luna wrote. "And in each case, President Trump achieved what career diplomats and global institutions have failed to deliver for decades — actual peace agreements."

The Nobel Committee's deadline for 2025 nominations passed Jan. 31, and it received 338 candidates for the 2025 peace prize: 244 individuals and 94 organizations.

Luna's letter joins a growing list of public endorsements for Trump's candidacy, reinforcing his image as a global peacemaker ahead of Friday's announcement of the 2025 Peace Prize winner in Oslo, Norway.

Israeli legal scholar Anat Alon-Beck reportedly said she submitted Trump's name before the January deadline, ensuring the president was formally eligible for this year's prize.

Although the committee keeps nominations sealed for 50 years, Trump is widely believed to be among the most high-profile contenders.

In June, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., nominated Trump for his role in brokering a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

That came shortly after Pakistan announced it was nominating Trump for his "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis."

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said in March he nominated Trump, citing the president's efforts in the Middle East.

Luna concluded her letter with a direct appeal:

"The Nobel Peace Prize should honor not just ideals, but real, measurable accomplishments. President Donald J. Trump's work has saved lives, brought stability to volatile regions, and shown the world that American leadership still matters."