Angus King III, Senator's Son, to Run for Maine Governor

By    |   Tuesday, 06 May 2025 01:08 PM EDT

Angus King III, an energy executive and the son of Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, on Tuesday announced his intention to run for governor of Maine.

"It may not be easy or happen overnight, but I promise you this: I will always fight for what's right for Mainers, no matter who tries to stand in the way in Maine, Washington or anywhere else," the younger King said in a video to declare his run. 

He said he holds the same policy positions as his father.

"If you know my dad, you know my values," he said. "But here's what else you should know about me: I've spent my life building things."

Angus King III is looking to replace current Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who will not run due to term limits.

Mills and Maine have been in national headlines the past several months after her stance on allowing biological boys to compete in girls' sports. In February, Mills and President Donald Trump argued during a governors meeting regarding the administration's executive order. Mills proudly announced that her state will not comply.

The Trump administration and the Maine attorney general's office last week reached a settlement over the ongoing feud over frozen funds stemming from the state's stance on transgender athletes.

The younger King implied the Trump administration was being "a bully" in withholding funds and said he will stand up to the federal government.

"Any time a bully steals your lunch money and you're able to get it back from him, that's a good thing. I'm proud of the governor for doing that," he told NBC News.

He has said that he seeks to draft off his experience in the private sector where he built things "that solve problems and help people." He added, "Right now, I'm going to run for governor to build a better Maine."

Angus King III is the second high-profile candidate to seek the governorship after Secretary of State Shenna Bellows who announced her intentions in early April. The top Republican candidate to announce a bid for governor is Bobby Charles, who served under in administration of former President George W. Bush.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 06 May 2025 01:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

