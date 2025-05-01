WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | assassination | maine | teacher | secret service | administration

Maine Teacher Calls for Secret Service to Assassinate Trump, Administration

By    |   Thursday, 01 May 2025 07:15 PM EDT

A Maine teacher has called for President Donald Trump and members of his administration to be killed, according to news reports.

JoAnna St. Germain, an English teacher at Waterville Senior High School, made Facebook posts on Tuesday calling on the Secret Service to "take out every single person who supports Trump's illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts."

"You are the ones with power. Coordinate," she said. "Look at the sycophants and give them what they're asking for.

"Every other country sees what's happening and they are taking stands. If you step up, we can avoid a civil war," she added.

St. Germain wrote that she would not view the act as "assassinating a president," because "a president is a person duly elected by the American people."

"If I had the skill set required, I would take them out myself," she said. "I'm making this post public for a reason, I promise you. Don't waste time wondering if I'm okay. I'm not. If you're okay, you're lying to yourself."

The Secret Service told Maine's Total Coverage it was aware of the posts.

Solange Reyner

Thursday, 01 May 2025 07:15 PM
