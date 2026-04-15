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Tags: uber | 10 billion | robotaxis

Uber Commits $10 Billion to Robotaxis in Strategy Shift

Wednesday, 15 April 2026 11:27 AM EDT

Uber has committed more than $10 billion to buying thousands of autonomous vehicles and taking stakes in their developers, breaking from its asset-light "gig economy" ‌business model to avoid disruption ​from robotaxis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Reuters could not immediately verify ⁠the report. Uber did not immediately respond to ​a Reuters request for comment.

Uber is positioning ⁠itself as a marketplace for multiple robotaxi operators, and has partnered across much of the autonomous vehicle industry, including ‌with, Baidu, Rivian, and Lucid, and ​has outlined plans ‌to launch robotaxi services in at least 28 cities by ‌2028.

These deals put Uber on track to invest more than $2.5 billion in equity stakes and ⁠spend over $7.5 billion ‌on robotaxi fleets in ⁠the next few years, FT reported citing their calculations ⁠based ⁠on analyst estimates and people familiar with Uber's deals. The agreements ‌are contingent on its partners hitting certain deployment milestones.

Interest in driverless taxis has surged in recent ‌months after ​years of missed ‌promises, with artificial intelligence and tech partnerships offering hopes of solving complex traffic scenarios ​faster and mitigating high costs.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Uber has committed more than $10 billion to buying thousands of autonomous vehicles and taking stakes in their developers, breaking from its asset-light "gig economy" ‌business model to avoid disruption ​from robotaxis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
uber, 10 billion, robotaxis
184
2026-27-15
Wednesday, 15 April 2026 11:27 AM
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