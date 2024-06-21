Rep. Ogles Unveils Bill to Shutter Biden's EV Panel

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced a bill that would eliminate the Biden administration's Electric Vehicles Working Group, a panel he said is charged with forcing "green transportation" on Americans, the Washington Examiner reported Friday.

Ogles last week unveiled the "Free Market Drives Itself Act," which takes aim at the administration's EV spending at a time when the average family is paying $1,200 more per month for basic cost of living, he said.

"Electric vehicles are not a practical choice for Americans, and the Biden Administration's attempts to force 'green transportation' on them is appalling and wasteful," Ogles told the Examiner.

"There is approximately $7.5 billion in hard-earned taxpayer dollars being spent to build more charging stations," Ogles added. "Remember, just 7% of Americans own an electric vehicle, and the vast majority of those owners are far wealthier than most Americans. … It is unconscionable that Biden would spend more money to hire additional federal bureaucrats to build costly charging stations that only benefit a tiny fraction of the population."

Electric vehicles cost roughly $10,000 more than gas-powered vehicles. Further, more than two years after Congress allocated $7.5 billion to help build 500,000 EV charging stations, just seven were operational across four states as of a March 29 report by The Washington Post.

"The Democratic Party loves to pretend that it is the 'party of the people,' but it is truly the party of the out-of-touch wealthy elites," Ogles told the Examiner. "The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation's Electric Vehicle Working Group (EVWG) has got to go. We need to let the free market drive itself because Joe Biden's policies are driving hardworking Americans straight off an economic cliff."

The bill's co-sponsors include Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Bob Good, R-Va., Cory Mills, R-Fla., Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., Randy Weber, R-Texas, and Ralph Norman, R-S.C.