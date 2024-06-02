WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rick scott | evs | electric | vehicles | gao | probe

Sen. Rick Scott Calls for Govt Probe Into EV Payoffs

By    |   Sunday, 02 June 2024 09:29 AM EDT

Republican senators led by Rick Scott, R-Fla., want an investigation into whether the Biden administration is cooking the books to boost electric vehicle ratings to pay off automakers with exorbitant subsidies "incorrectly, and likely intentionally."

Scott, along with Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.; Dan Sullivan, R-Ark.; and Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., called on Government Accountability Office Comptroller General Gene Dodaro to open an investigation.

"These federal standards and the improper application of the FCF [fuel content factor] to EVs is resulting in an improper transfer of billions of dollars every year from gasoline vehicle manufacturers and consumers to electric vehicle manufacturers and consumers," the letter dated Friday read. "Despite this massive unlawful and hidden wealth transfer, gasoline and diesel car and truck consumers do not know that they have unwittingly been subsidizing the purchase of EVs and what the true cost of the subsidy is.

"The American people have a right to know what they are paying for."

The Biden administration, under pressure from Green New Deal progressives, have been pushing to move U.S. vehicle market to electric, putting its hand on the scale against fossil fuels and gas-powered vehicles without even denying that, the lawmakers warn.

"We write with concerns that the Department of Energy (DOE) is incorrectly, and potentially illegally, setting the petroleum equivalency factor (PEF) for electric vehicles (EVs), which is used by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to set the agency's directive for automakers' corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards," the letter began.

"While the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) fuel economy rating of EVs averages around 100 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), the PEF uses a fuel content factor (FCF) that rates one gallon-equivalent of electricity as 0.15 gallons of gasoline, creating a 6.67 multiplier under the CAFE taxonomy.

"This multiplier enables automakers to earn nearly seven times more credits per EV than their rated fuel economy would normally allow and generates a hidden subsidy that likely exceeds $10,000 per EV."

Scott, who has been a key GOP figure in pressing the U.S. for an economic decoupling from China is also alleging the Biden EV moves are related to being compromised by the top U.S. economic superpower rival in the Chinese Communist Party.

"As you know, the CCP's ongoing authoritarian control over China's economy and companies raises significant risks for U.S. investors, which is why this listing is deeply concerning, both to the integrity and strength of U.S. capital markets as well as the protection of American investors," Scott wrote in another letter to Security and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler.

"Along with these issues come the concerns regarding supply chain and human rights abuses. Recently, a report from the U.S. Senate Finance Committee revealed that a number of auto companies have alarming ties to forced labor and human rights violations."

The listing of Chinese-controlled companies with ties to the EV market "undermines not only our national security, but the integrity of U.S. capital markets as a whole," Scott warned.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican senators led by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., are seeking an investigation into whether the Biden administration is cooking the books to boost electric vehicle ratings to pay off automakers with exorbitant subsidies "incorrectly and likely intentionally."
rick scott, evs, electric, vehicles, gao, probe
498
2024-29-02
Sunday, 02 June 2024 09:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved