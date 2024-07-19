Report: Andrew Cuomo Paid Polling Firm, Eyeing Run for Office

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's campaign account paid a polling firm nearly $68,000 earlier this year to determine if another run for elected office is feasible, according to a report from the New York Post.

Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace in August 2021 amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, paid polling firm Expedition Strategies $67,739 on Jan. 20 for "polling costs," according to a report filed with the state Board of Elections by the Friends of Andrew Cuomo campaign committee.

According to the Post, the former governor previously hired the polling firm in 2022.

In the months after he resigned, Cuomo was a political pariah but has since started his own podcast, founded a pro-Israel group that's run ads critical of pro-Hamas protesters, and made appearances at civic organizations and churches.

Political insiders told the Post that Cuomo has been courting New York City's Black and Jewish communities and maintained key union relationships in the state in an effort to build up support.

"I think he's running for mayor," Rev. Ruben Diaz, a former councilman and state senator, said. "I just have that feeling."

Diaz, who supports former President Donald Trump, arranged for Cuomo to speak to his group of Bronx Hispanic ministers after the Democrat politician left office.

Former Brooklyn Democrat leader Frank Seddio said that while Cuomo is keeping his options open, he likely won't make a run for mayor if New York City Mayor Eric Adams is running for reelection.

"If Eric is not running, Andrew is the front-runner," Seddio, who is friendly with both men, told the Post.

According to Seddio, Cuomo has "political ambitions" which potentially extend far beyond the city limits or state lines of New York.

"I believe his ultimate goal is to run for president," Seddio said.

"I've known Andrew since he was a teenager — when I ran his father Mario's 1977 campaign for mayor in Brooklyn," Seddio said, referring to the late former Gov. Mario Cuomo.

"Andrew is one of the most brilliant people in politics," he added. "The brilliant people in politics are also the most difficult."

A source close to Cuomo told the Post that he might enter the race for mayor regardless of Adams' plans.

"He's looking at it very seriously," the source said. "He wants back in public life. He thinks the city is in trouble, and he thinks he can fix it."

Apart from the claims of sexual harassment, Cuomo came under fire while in office for his decision to put recovering COVID-19 patients into nursing homes at the peak of the pandemic and approving the unpopular cashless bail law.

A spokesman for Cuomo declined to comment on his polling and pointed to comments the former governor made recently on "Real Time with Bill Maher."

"Are you running for mayor or governor?" Maher asked.

"There will be no direct answer, I just want you to know," Cuomo said. "I have no current plans to make plans."