Report: Andrew Cuomo Mulls NYC Mayor Run

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace more than two years ago, indicated that he might run for New York City mayor if Eric Adams is forced out or does not run for reelection, Politico reported.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York is investigating Adams' campaign for allegations that it facilitated illegal donations from interests in Turkey, colluding with the Turkish government.

Cuomo resigned as governor in Aug. 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment and claims his administration covered up the number of COVID-19 deaths in state nursing homes.

"[Cuomo] has begun in recent days to gauge the viability of a potential mayoral bid," reported Politico, which added that a new poll was circulating measuring "how voters feel about Cuomo, his accomplishments in office and the controversies that led to his resignation."

The survey asked voters if Cuomo should apologize for his behavior toward women, and whether he would be a competitive in a hypothetical Democrat primary against Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James.

Sources told Politico that Cuomo, 65, would not enter a Democrat primary field that includes Adams, whom he considers a friend.

Still, some of the former governor's friends and allies say they would not be surprised if the mayor's job interested Cuomo.

Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr., a former state senator and member of the New York City Council, spoke to Cuomo last week.

"I got the impression that he is ready," Diaz Sr., told Politico. "No one knows what's going to happen in the city.

"My opinion is if he runs, he will win. People are in need of a leader. Even though Governor Cuomo and I have our differences, we've had many fights in the past, and besides the differences, I think he was a great governor."

Basil Smikle, a former executive director for the state Democratic Committee, said Cuomo has support among voters.

"Though difficult, he could still be competitive," Smikle said. "He does have support in African-American and Latino communities. He does have the support of more moderate voters."

Smikle said a Cuomo candidacy could gain strength amid the increasing number of migrants in the city and if chaos grows surrounding the fiscal budget woes.

"I think that could happen if the mayor's legal problems or the quality of life and crime issues that a lot of people are concerned about worsen," Smikle said.

Cuomo has not ruled out another run for public office despite facing lawsuits filed against him by women who have accused him of harassment.

"Do I believe I could run for political office again? Yes. I think I have a lot of options, and there are a lot of issues I'm working on now that I care about," he told Politico in October. "I haven't ruled any in; I haven't ruled any out."

Cuomo late last month said he "probably" would be primarying President Joe Biden if he had not been forced out of office.