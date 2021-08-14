Cuomo Claims He Did the 'Right Thing' for NY by Resigning

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo claimed, according to The Hill, he did the "right thing" by resigning while at the same time arguing if an impeachment trial were held, he would have won.

"I feel like I did the right thing; I did the right thing for the state," Cuomo said Friday.

In an odd coincidence, three days before Cuomo's statement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. released a statement Tuesday that followed the same trajectory as the governor's.

"There is no place for sexual harassment, and today's announcement by Gov. Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York," Schumer said.

But Friday, Cuomo maintained his resignation was not due to sexual harassment allegations but for the good of New York.

"I'm not gonna drag the state through the mud," Cuomo added, "through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win, and have made the State Legislature and the state government look like a ship of fools, when everything I've done all my life was for the exact opposite. I'm not doing that. I feel good. I'm not a martyr. It's just, I saw the options, option A, option B."

Also, a report Friday detailed the New York state Assembly alluded they would drop the impeachment investigation following Cuomo's resignation. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stated, had the governor not resigned, the Assembly would have brought forward articles of impeachment. Still, because he did resign, Heastie mentions, any further investigation would be moot.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who had earlier filed a report that spurred the talks of impeachment, said earlier this month, Cuomo "sexually harassed current and former state employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."

But Cuomo denied any wrongdoing, moving the conversation instead to New York needing to focus on other things besides an impeachment.

"This is one of the most challenging times for government in a generation," Cuomo said. "Government really needs to function today. Government needs to perform. It is a matter of life and death, government operations. And wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing."

The governor also declared Friday, "I'm not disappearing."

"I have a voice," he said. "I have a perspective and that's not gonna change. And the details aren't really that important to me to tell you the truth. You know? I'm a New Yorker, I've lived here, I've lived in Queens, I've lived in the city, I've lived upstate, I've lived everywhere, I came to Washington, so that's . . . I don't really care about that. I'll figure that out. And I think I did the right thing."