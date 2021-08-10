Schumer Calls Cuomo Resignation 'Right' Thing to Do for New York

Sen. Chuck Schumer — who in March made one of the first calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign — gave a chilly nod Tuesday to Cuomo finally stepping down as "the right decision for the good of the people of New York."

Reportedly never close to Cuomo, the New York Democrat's statement on the resignation in two weeks heaped more praise on the lieutenant governor who’ll replace him.

"First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York," Schumer said in a statement.

"I have full confidence that Lt. Governor [Kathy] Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt. Governor Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York."

When Hochul assumes the duties of Governor, she’ll be the first female governor in New York’s history.

Schumer’s relationship with Cuomo has been bumpy. In 2018, the New York Daily News reported Schumer didn't participate in a video backing Cuomo's then-bid for reelection — something he’d done four years earlier.

"It tells you everything you need to know about the state of the relationship that a two-term governor needs to meet with the state's senior senator of his own party to discuss an endorsement," an unnamed Democrat operative told the news outlet.

"Here's this guy in his backyard, who has a lot of power in this little club called the U.S. Senate," the source added. "You would think at the very moment Cuomo is trying to drape himself in the arms of the party as a protector of all that is virtuous and progressive, that he would find ways to partner and work with Schumer."